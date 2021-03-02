ACME Sprinkler Systems Awarded Contract For Danish Windmill’s New Fire Suppression System

ELK HORN - Officials at the Danish Windmill announce that it has contracted with Acme Sprinkler Company of Omaha to install a new fire suppression system in the historic 1848 windmill museum. The project is being funded in part by grants from the Shelby County Community Foundation, the Mike and Lou Howard Endow Iowa Fund and generous donations from members of the community.
The Windmill’s manager, Lisa Steen Riggs stated, “We are very excited to launch this project. The old dry pipe fire suppression system functions by compressed air, rather than water, being forced through a dry pipe that runs throughout the 60-foot windmill, museum and gift shop on the interior and exterior of the buildings.”
Dry pipe sprinkler systems are advantageous for protecting collections and other water sensitive areas, as well as areas that are exposed to the cold where freezing is possible. The biggest concern is that corrosion can cause a sprinkler system to fail.
“Research shows that 73 percent of dry systems have significant corrosion issues in only 12.5 years and our system is 32-years old,” Riggs said. “The number and frequency of repairs has increased in the past few years, so a new system is needed as an item of permanence to protect this valuable Western Iowa icon. “
The Danish Windmill was built in Nørre Snede, Denmark in 1848. In 1975, the community of Elk Horn purchased the mill, dismantled it, moved it and reconstructed it to working condition as a tribute to the area’s Danish ancestral farmers. To learn more about the Danish Windmill and how you can support the organization and about the projects, visit danishwindmill.com or contact the Danish Windmill at 712.764.7472.