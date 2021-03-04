Energy Price Increases Not Coming To Area

Customers around the state are seeing higher energy bills due to an extremely cold stretch of weather, but AMU officials say that will not be a concern for Atlantic residents.
Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) General Manager Steve Tjepkes said Atlantic either owns the energy or has a contract for energy with a locked in price for its customers, while other companies buy on a daily basis.
“These places, especially on the natural gas side buy their gas supply daily,” he said.
Tjepkes said companies that do that are likely to spend less on energy, unless they get into a situation where prices spike on a particular day.
“They are taking on a lot of risk by buying daily, but they’ve been rewarded for it because the daily prices were really low,” he said. “And then (extreme cold weather) happens.”
One company, MidAmerican Energy, which serves parts of Iowa including Audubon, Avoca, Elk Horn, Elliott, Exira and Oakland, said customers used about 50 percent more energy from Feb. 5 to 18.
MidAmerican Energy officials said customers who use electricity will not see much impact on their bills. For those who use natural gas, prices will vary depending on how much a customer used, but it’s likely they will see an increase in cost because of price spikes. Officials said both residential and commercial customers will see increases.
“Residential customers in Iowa should see, on average, March bills $13 higher than February,” Mid-American Energy officials said. “Higher gas bills will continue throughout the year as the effect is spread across several months. When compared to the five-year annual average of a MidAmerican residential gas bill of $566, customers will see an estimated average increase of $214, or the equivalent of approximately $18 per month. For commercial customers in Iowa, the average March bill will likely be $95 higher than in February. When compared to the five-year annual average of a MidAmerican commercial gas bill of $2,233, customers will see an estimated increase of $1,182, or the equivalent of approximately $98 per month.”
Company officials are meeting with the Iowa Utilities Board in the hopes of suspending a short term billing window rule to collect all heating costs for February by August in an effort to help customers with bigger heating bills.