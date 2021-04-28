ATLANTIC – When the Atlantic School Facilities Project began, the plan was that all the work would be done by the end of March. Now officials are hoping that the grass on the baseball and softball fields will grow in enough so games can start at the end of May, and hope the high school track and tennis courts can be finished this summer.
“Obviously at the high school facilities, this idea that we’re going to play spring sports there, that’s over with,” Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said. “There’s not a chance we’re going to do that this spring. That really hurts our track folks. (They) couldn’t complete last year due to COVID, (they) won’t have an opportunity to run on the new track, so that’s disappointing. At the same time, once we get the rock (work done), a lot of that asphalt work will be completed. (Then) we should start seeing some progress.”
Snyder and Associate representative Dave Sturm said a majority of the concrete for the parking area and sidewalks at the baseball/softball complex has been poured and work continues on the ag lime, dugouts, concession stand and fencing this week, but both he and Barber said getting grass grown on the field is the most important thing now.
“The grass is going to be the determining factor when we can play softball and baseball,” Barber said.
At the high school, final grading is going on at the track, and the goal is to start laying the rock this week. Last month, Barber and Sturm said that work was contingent on when an asphalt plant was open and operational, and Sturm said Monday that plant just recently opened. The plant is important because there were a couple of steps that involved before the track could be completed. The asphalt has to sit for a couple of weeks before the rubber surface is put on top of it, and the rubber surface has to sit for a couple of weeks before it can be painted.
As far as the tennis courts, testing needs to be done on the grading, and then rock can be laid after that.
Barber said he hopes those projects can be completed by the end of May or sometime in June.
According to the contract with the contractor, the baseball and softball field was scheduled to be done by the end of this month with the total project wrapped up by the end of March.
Missing the deadline could result in penalties though that won’t be determined until after the project is completed.
“We’ll have to work through that with the district and the contractor when we finally get to the end and see where we sit,” Sturm said.