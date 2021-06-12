ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Attorney told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday they could ask companies with solar panels about their operation- including when they started and how many acres they are using — but wasn’t sure if their authority to learn more went beyond that.
The board passed an ordinance in May related to setbacks and a cap on the amount of acres used by commercial solar farms for solar panels, and a resident, Curt Beane, sent a letter at the end of May asking the board to clarify how the ordinance would be enforced for companies that built solar farms before it was passed.
Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson said Wednesday questions could be asked.
“I think we can certainly make the ask,” Larson said. “I’m not sure on the extent of our authority to do so (beyond that).”
Otherwise, she would have to research the idea.
There was a question whether a company had backdated a contract for a solar farm, but a couple of board members said there was no evidence that happened. Larson said if people are doing that in order to get around the law, that is illegal, and would be considered a misdemeanor.
The ordinance, which was passed 3-2 in May, includes a cap of 400 acres for any one solar project which must be set back five miles from an airport, 1,000 feet from an occupied residence, 250 feet from a property line of any non-participating parcel, 50 feet from a public right of way, and 150 foot radius from the center of an intersection.
Issues related to solar panels started when residents raised concerns that similar projects could “over-saturate the area.” — similar to what they think wind turbines did in 2018.
MidAmerican Energy officials said in May the company is working on a 24-megawatt project that would be located in the northwest part of Adair County within a portion of the Arbor Hills wind farm. Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed by the end of the year.