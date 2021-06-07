Brown receives BPW Award

Janice Brown, member of the Atlantic Business and Professional Women's Organization (BPW), was awarded the first BPW Iowa Trailblaz-Her Award on May 15 during their annual zoom meeting.
The purpose of the BPW Iowa Trailblaz-Her Award is to recognize a member who has distinguished herself in her community or her profession and our organization. The recipient of the award exemplifies the values for which BPW Iowa stands and demonstrates leadership in the pursuit of equity for women.
Criteria for the award is as follows:
1. The nominee has been a member of BPW Iowa for a minimum of one year. She has demonstrated leadership.
2. The nominee has demonstrated professional growth in her chosen field of work, has exhibited leadership and innovation and is committed to fostering growth and development of other women by sharing her skills.
3. The nominee has demonstrated a commitment to her community by sharing her time and talent in ways that benefit the community or women within it.
Brown was nominated by Atlantic BPW member, Jacque Wickey. Regarding BPW membership: She has been an Atlantic BPW member for 35 years. She has served in many capacities, not only on the local level, but also on the State level, serving as President of BPW Iowa and BPW Atlantic. Regarding her growth: She received a BPW nursing scholarship while living in Oklahoma. She began as an LPN in Oklahoma and after she received the scholarship, she continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. She was Director of Nursing at Cass County Memorial Hospital for many years and also worked at the Clarinda hospital. After retiring from nursing, she became a professor at Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb. Regarding her commitment to her community: she is also a member of Atlantic Kiwanis, American Association of University Women and Atlantic BPO Does.
This is what Wickey had to say about Brown: "I cannot stress enough how Janice takes care of our Atlantic BPW members. She is such a giving person and has a giving heart. All this is done with her quick Oklahoma wit and a smile coming from within."