Duke Rentals Honors Long Time Employees

ATLANTIC – Troy Hepler and John Jorgensen were surprised last month when their employer, Ken Tolton, owner and operator of Duke Rentals, wanted to thank them for their 20 years of service.
Tolton asked them both to come out to the Valley location of the business on May 7, but didn’t say why. Once there, he handed them certificates to mark their 20 years.
Hepler said they both were surprised.
“We were both shocked because April 6 was our actual anniversary,” he said.
Justin Harter, Duke Rentals HRSM, joked about the initial reaction to the surprise, especially Jorgensen.
“Johnny thought that Ken showed up to fire him,” Harter said laughing. “There was no reason to think that. And Troy couldn’t believe it. He didn’t have any idea. He was completely surprised.”
After both received the certificates and got a photo taken to remember the moment, Hepler said they both thought, “it was pretty cool.”
Hepler said Tolton started the business in 2000, and opened a store front near the Marne exit on I-80 on April 1, 2001. The two started working for him on April 6 of that year. Hepler said they both started tearing machines down, and they were sanded and painted, and “we'd put them back together.”
Soon the company outgrew the building, and they moved to an area near I-80, known as “the Valley,” where Hepler was the service manager for the whole company, and Jorgensen was in charge of the paint department. Jorgensen became the shop lead in 2008, and Hepler continues as service manager for the whole company as well as overseeing three locations for the company, including the one at the valley, the one in Atlantic, and another in Clarinda that was opened last August.
Harter said he thinks the two have stayed with the company for all these years because it’s a family owned company that continues to grow.
“We thank them for being loyal to the company, and appreciate their years of service,” Harter said.