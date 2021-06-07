Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with JJ Design

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited JJ Design on Thursday, June 3. The Ambassadors visited with the owner, Jamie Joyce, about their recent renovations and to get an update on the services that they offer. While at JJ Design, the Ambassadors were able to observe the new renovations such as new floors, countertops, and roof, completely renovating the store.
JJ Design started in Atlantic in 1998 in Jamie’s garage. Jamie saw a market for designing and creating work he was already passionate about. He saw the opportunity to run his own business and took the plunge. Jamie has a small team that includes Gene Sanny, Allison Cooper, and Andrea Lowary. Together they work hard to give the community high quality products.
JJ Design started out doing custom t-shirts. Later, they expanded into providing team uniforms to schools and club teams. JJ Design also outfits businesses with corporate logo apparel, crew shirts and jackets. Creating signs is also a big part of JJ Design, and their most recent sign is out front of NISHNANET. JJ Design also specializes in complete logo design, brochures, menus, envelopes, and anything that you can imagine. In store, JJ Design has an assortment of Trojan gear, including t-shirts, masks, wind breakers, among many other items for purchase.
For more information about JJ Design call (712) 243-2925 or visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/jjdesignatlantic/
Ambassadors Left to Right: Steve Tjepkes, Jake Olsen, Lucas Mosier, Kathie Hockenberry, Scott Bennett, Dolly Bermann, Rachel Czaja, Jamie Joyce, Donnie Drennan, Andrea Lowary, Rich Perry, Allison Cooper, Kelsey Beschorner. Dr.Keith Leonard, Gene Sanny, Kennedy Freund, Nick Harris, Nedra Perry, Gabby Wahlert, Jim Kickland, Wes Anstey, Marcus Daugherty, Steve Andersen, Victoria Gibson.