The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted Momentum Exterior Services on Thursday, May 13. The Ambassadors were introduced to Tom and Haley Gourley and welcomed them to the area.
Tom and Haley started their business in Villisca with the primary focus of full-service landscaping. Tom took a chance and started offering window washing services and since then the demand has grown drastically and the company has now expanded their services outside of Montgomery County and into Cass County.
Tom & Haley have made the tough decision that this year will be their last year providing landscaping services. Momentum Exteriors will now focus on home exterior services such as window and screen cleaning, house washing and deck washing. Through low pressure cleaning and carefully selected chemical choices, Momentum Exterior will renew your home by giving it a fresh new look and feel while striving to complete every job to the highest satisfaction and even going beyond the customers’ expectations by personalizing each project.
Momentum Exterior not only takes the work out of spring cleaning, but they also take the work out of winter decorating. Tom & Haley work with their customers to design, deliver, install, remove, and store Christmas Lighting which allows the customer to truly enjoy the holidays without the hassle.
For an instant free quote and for more information, visit their website at https://momentumexteriorservices.com/ or give them a call at 712-370-1558.