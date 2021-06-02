Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Shaved Tail Louie’s

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Shaved Tail Louie’s on Thursday, May 27. The Ambassadors were able to chat with owner Megan Roberts, who has been in business in Atlantic for three years and is planning an expansion into Audubon this summer.
Megan and her husband, Adam, began their business in Atlantic in hopes of providing delicious, shaved ice to the community. Megan worked at a shaved ice business throughout high school and when the opportunity to open one of her own came, she could not pass up the opportunity.
The name Shaved Tail Louie’s came with a lot of meaning. A Shaved Tail Louie is an old war term for a new cavalry U.S soldier with little experience. Megan’s middle name is also Louise, so the name seemed fitting for the new venture.
Shaved Tail Louie’s attends many events throughout the summer, including going to Lake Icaria for July Fourth. Coming this summer, they will open another shop in Audubon, where they will have 13 employees working hard to bring high quality shaved ice to the community.
Shaved Tail Louie’s is open from 1-10 p.m. every day, rain or shine. For more information call (712) 249-5637 or visit their Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/LouiesShavedIce.
Ambassadors Left to Right: Steve Tjepkes, Adam Roberts, Jessi Klever, Dr. Keith Leonard, Ruth Sears, Anne Quist, Steve Andersen, Dolly Bergmann, Colt Doherty, Kelsey Beschorner, Donnie Drennan, Kathy Hockenberry, Rich Perry, Jennifer McEntaffer, Janet Cappel, Megan Roberts, Mike Cook, Anna Wieser, Krysta Hanson, Rachel Zaks, Jessie Shiels, Tori Gibson, Glen Martin, Kim Bowers and Marcus Daugherty.