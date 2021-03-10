STORAGE UNITS FOR RENT
Storage units for rent in Anita, Griswold and Massena, different size units available, monthly terms available, call today 712-249-5232
FOR RENT
In Wiota 3 bedroom trailer, stove, frig furnished, references, deposit. NO PETS, call Gary at Western IA Real Estate 712-243-7067
HELP WANTED
The Nishna Valley Family YMCA is seeking an individual to join our janitorial staff. Hours are flexible but generally 6-10pm Monday – Friday doing general cleaning duties. Only friendly, self-motivated people need apply. Call Allen ASAP at 243-3934 for more details or fill out an application at the YMCA at 1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA.
MISCELLANEOUS
Need cash? Paying up to $250 for your junk vehicles. Call or text 712-304-4470 or 712-254-6860 for a quote. Fast and free pickup, cash in hand.
DIRECTV — Every live football game, every Sunday — anywhere — on your favorite device. Restrictions apply. Call IVS — 1-844-214-6189
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for 350 plus procedures. Real dental insurance — NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-844-322-0724 www.dental50plus.com/community #6258
DISH Network. $64.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call today! 1-855-235-4882
Applying for Social Security Disability or Appealing a Denied Claim? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc. Our case managers simplify the process & work hard to help with your case. Call 1-855-753-2523 FREE Consultation. Local Attorneys Nationwide [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]
This publication does not knowingly accept advertising which is deceptive, fraudulent, or which might otherwise violate the law or accepted standards of taste. However, this publication does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of any advertisement, not the quality of the goods or services advertised. Readers are cautioned to thoroughly investigate all claims made in any advertisements, and to use good judgment and reasonable care, particularly when dealing with person unknown to you who ask for money in advance of delivery.
Paying up to $250 for your junk vehicles! Call or text 712-304-4470 or 712-254-6860 for a quote. Fast and Free pickup, cash in hand.
Jensen Builders, LTD Fulltime openings in Structural Steel & Metal Building Erection, Concrete Foreman & Finishers, Carpenters & Superintendents, CDL Drivers & Equipment operators. Experience preferred working in the Central Iowa area Great benefits, wages. Visit www.jensenbuildersltd.com Or resumes to: tomn@jensenbuilders.com
CDL Class A Tanker Truck Driver. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16
4G LTE Home Internet Now Available! Get GotW3 with lightning fast speeds plus take your service with you when you travel! As low as $109.99/mo! 844-897-8159. (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-866-683-1958
HERNIA REPAIR? DID YOU RECEIVE A HERNIA MESH PATCH between 2009-present? Did you suffer complications from removal surgery, bowel perforation, infection, abdominal wall tears, puncture of abdominal organs or intestinal fistulae after placement of this device? You may be entitled to compensation. Attorney Charles Johnson 1-800-535-5727
INVESTIGATE BEFORE YOU INVEST! Midwest Free Community Paper Association does not knowingly accept fraudulent or deceptive advertising. Readers are cautioned to thoroughly investigate all classifieds and other ads which require an investment. (MCN)
WRIGHTZ AUCTION CO. “Your Locally Owned, Full Service Auction Company” MACHINERY CONSIGNMENT SALE, APRIL 12, 9 AM. Consign Early by March 26, for Complete Advertising. CONSIGN TODAY, 641-398-2218, Hwy 218, Floyd, IA. www.wrightzauctionco.com. (MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 855-752-6680 (MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-855-977-7030 (MCN)
CASH FOR CARS: We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2002 and Newer. Competitive Offer! Nationwide FREE Pick Up! Call Now For a Free Quote! 888-366-5659. (MCN)
BEST SATELLITE TV with 2 Year Price Guarantee! $59.99/mo with 190 channels and 3 months free premium movie channels! Free next day installation! Call 855-824-1258. (MCN)
High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at $39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-855-399-9295 (MCN)
AT&T TV – The Best of Live & On-Demand On All Your Favorite Screens. CHOICE Package, $64.99/mo plus taxes for 12months. Premium Channels at No Charge for One Year! Anytime, anywhere. Some restrictions apply. W/ 24-mo. agmt (TV price higher in 2nd year.) Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-866-387-0621. (MCN)
4G LTE Home Internet Now Available! Get GotW3 with lightning fast speeds plus take your service with you when you travel! As low as $109.99/mo! 844-897-8159. (MCN)
DISH TV $64.99 For 190 Channels + $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Promo Expires 7/21/21. 1-844-316-8876. (MCN)
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-679-7096. (MCN)
OTR Drivers, Want more miles and more money? Tired of sitting around? Join our Elite Team today! Call 800-645-3748, www.gfltruck.com, Family Owned Since 1975. (MCN)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-716-2411. (MCN)
VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150. FREE shipping. Money back guaranteed! 1-866-306-9928 (MCN)
NEW AUTHORS WANTED! Page Publishing will help you self-publish your own book. FREE author submission kit! Limited offer! Why wait? Call now: 855-623-8796 (MCN)
Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-888-981-5761. (MCN)
Two great new offers from AT&T Wireless! Ask how to get the new iPhone 11 or Next Generation Samsung Galaxy S10e ON US with AT&T’s Buy one, Give One offer. While supplies last! CALL 1-844-290-8275. (MCN)
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-836-2250. (MCN)
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-577-1268. Promo Code 285. (MCN)
NEED CA$H? Buying your old GOLD FILLED eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, etc. Email or write (subject “Goldfilled”) to: billstone2096@yahoo.com William Livingstone 609 SW Channel Ave., Stuart, FL 34994 for PRICES PAID! (MCN)