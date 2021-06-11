STORAGE UNITS FOR RENT
Storage units for rent in Anita, Griswold, Massena, and Greenfield, different size units available, monthly terms available, call today 712-254-6996
GARAGE SALES
1004 Walnut St(ALLEY ENTRANCE) Thursday 3pm-6pm, Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 9am-12pm. Home decor, clothing, miter saw, outdoor misc and more
HELP WANTED
Handy man wanted, locally, flexible hours, $25/hr, paid daily. Call 360-366-8231
The Nishna Valley Family YMCA is seeking an individual to join our janitorial staff. Hours are flexible but generally 6-10pm Monday – Friday doing general cleaning duties. Only friendly, self-motivated people need apply. Call Allen ASAP at 243-3934 for more details or fill out an application at the YMCA at 1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA.
MISCELLANEOUS
DIRECTV — Every live football game, every Sunday — anywhere — on your favorite device. Restrictions apply. Call IVS — 1-844-214-6189
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for 350 plus procedures. Real dental insurance — NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-844-322-0724 www.dental50plus.com/community #6258
MISCELLANEOUS
DISH Network. $64.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call today! 1-855-235-4882
Applying for Social Security Disability or Appealing a Denied Claim? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc. Our case managers simplify the process & work hard to help with your case. Call 1-855-753-2523 FREE Consultation. Local Attorneys Nationwide [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]
This publication does not knowingly accept advertising which is deceptive, fraudulent, or which might otherwise violate the law or accepted standards of taste. However, this publication does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of any advertisement, not the quality of the goods or services advertised. Readers are cautioned to thoroughly investigate all claims made in any advertisements, and to use good judgment and reasonable care, particularly when dealing with person unknown to you who ask for money in advance of delivery.
ADOPTION. California couple promises newborn sunlit nursery in family friendly neighborhood. Secure future, educational opportunities, devoted grandparents, gentle pets. Generous living expenses paid. Ed and Danielle 1 (818)356-6981 or attorney 1(310)663-3467.(MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 855-752-6680 (MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-855-977-7030 (MCN)
BEST SATELLITE TV with 2 Year Price Guarantee! $59.99/mo with 190 channels and 3 months free premium movie channels! Free next day installation! Call 855-824-1258. (MCN)
High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at$39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-855-399-9295 (MCN)
DISH TV $64.99 For 190 Channels + $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Promo Expires 7/21/21. 1-844-316-8876. (MCN)
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-679-7096. (MCN)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-716-2411. (MCN)
VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150. FREE shipping. Money back guaranteed! 1-866-306-9928 (MCN)
Life Alert. One press of a button sends help FAST, 24/7! At home and on the go. Mobile Pendant with GPS. FREE First Aid Kit (with subscription.) CALL 844-646-2333 FREE Brochure. (MCN)
SAVE UP TO 80% ON YOUR MEDICATION. Eliquis, Xarelto, Viagra, Cialis and more. Licensed and Certified. Lowest Price Guaranteed. Call 877-636-0750 and get free shipping on your first order. (Open M-F). (MCN)
Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-888-981-5761. (MCN)
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-836-2250. (MCN)
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-577-1268. Promo Code 285. (MCN)
Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts. Over $50,000,000 in timeshare debt and fees cancelled in 2019. Get free informational package and learn how to get rid of your timeshare! Free consultations. Over 450 positive reviews. Call 877-326-1608. (MCN)
Put on your TV Ears and hear TV with unmatched clarity. TV Ears Original were originally $129.95 – NOW WITH THIS SPECIAL OFFER are only $59.95 with code MCB59! Call 1-855-958-5196. (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-877-381-3059. (MCN)
Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home Warranty COVERS ALL MAJOR SYSTEMS AND APPLIANCES. 30 DAY RISK FREE. $200.00 OFF + 2 FREE Months! 1-844-596-1237. Hours Mon-Thu, Sun : 9:30 am to 8:00 pm Fri : 9:30 am to 2:00 pm (all times Eastern). (MCN)
LONG DISTANCE MOVING: White-Glove Service from America’s Top Movers. Fully insured and bonded. Let us take the stress out of your out of state move. FREE QUOTES! Call: 877-351-0672. (MCN)
WOMEN’S/MEN’S DISCOUNT SHOPPING CLUB: Sunglasses, Bags, Clothes, Shoes, Watches, Jewelry. Join Now! www.christinepettway.com; 1-800-685-2550; members@christinepettway.com (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-844-475-2179
POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://indianolaiowa.applicantpro.com/jobs , choose Police Officer. Deadline July 9th, 2021 EOE
CDL Class A Tanker Truck Driver. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16
ADOPTION. California couple promises newborn sunlit nursery in family friendly neighborhood. Secure future, educational opportunities, devoted grandparents, gentle pets. Generous living expenses paid. Ed and Danielle 1 (818)356-6981 or attorney 1(310)663-3467.(MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 855-752-6680 (MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-855-977-7030 (MCN)
BEST SATELLITE TV with 2 Year Price Guarantee! $59.99/mo with 190 channels and 3 months free premium movie channels! Free next day installation! Call 855-824-1258. (MCN)
High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at$39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-855-399-9295 (MCN)
DISH TV $64.99 For 190 Channels + $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Promo Expires 7/21/21. 1-844-316-8876. (MCN)
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-679-7096. (MCN)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-716-2411. (MCN)
VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150. FREE shipping. Money back guaranteed! 1-866-306-9928 (MCN)
Life Alert. One press of a button sends help FAST, 24/7! At home and on the go. Mobile Pendant with GPS. FREE First Aid Kit (with subscription.) CALL 844-646-2333 FREE Brochure. (MCN)
SAVE UP TO 80% ON YOUR MEDICATION. Eliquis, Xarelto, Viagra, Cialis and more. Licensed and Certified. Lowest Price Guaranteed. Call 877-636-0750 and get free shipping on your first order. (Open M-F). (MCN)
Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-888-981-5761. (MCN)
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-836-2250. (MCN)
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-577-1268. Promo Code 285. (MCN)
Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts. Over $50,000,000 in timeshare debt and fees cancelled in 2019. Get free informational package and learn how to get rid of your timeshare! Free consultations. Over 450 positive reviews. Call 877-326-1608. (MCN)
Put on your TV Ears and hear TV with unmatched clarity. TV Ears Original were originally $129.95 – NOW WITH THIS SPECIAL OFFER are only $59.95 with code MCB59! Call 1-855-958-5196. (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-877-381-3059. (MCN)
Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home Warranty COVERS ALL MAJOR SYSTEMS AND APPLIANCES. 30 DAY RISK FREE. $200.00 OFF + 2 FREE Months! 1-844-596-1237. Hours Mon-Thu, Sun : 9:30 am to 8:00 pm Fri : 9:30 am to 2:00 pm (all times Eastern). (MCN)
LONG DISTANCE MOVING: White-Glove Service from America’s Top Movers. Fully insured and bonded. Let us take the stress out of your out of state move. FREE QUOTES! Call: 877-351-0672. (MCN)
WOMEN’S/MEN’S DISCOUNT SHOPPING CLUB: Sunglasses, Bags, Clothes, Shoes, Watches, Jewelry. Join Now! www.christinepettway.com; 1-800-685-2550; members@christinepettway.com (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-844-475-2179
POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://indianolaiowa.applicantpro.com/jobs , choose Police Officer. Deadline July 9th, 2021 EOE
ADOPTION. California couple promises newborn sunlit nursery in family friendly neighborhood. Secure future, educational opportunities, devoted grandparents, gentle pets. Generous living expenses paid. Ed and Danielle 1 (818)356-6981 or attorney 1(310)663-3467.(MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 855-752-6680 (MCN)
DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-855-977-7030 (MCN)
BEST SATELLITE TV with 2 Year Price Guarantee! $59.99/mo with 190 channels and 3 months free premium movie channels! Free next day installation! Call 855-824-1258. (MCN)
High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at$39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-855-399-9295 (MCN)
DISH TV $64.99 For 190 Channels + $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Promo Expires 7/21/21. 1-844-316-8876. (MCN)
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-679-7096. (MCN)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-716-2411. (MCN)
VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150. FREE shipping. Money back guaranteed! 1-866-306-9928 (MCN)
Life Alert. One press of a button sends help FAST, 24/7! At home and on the go. Mobile Pendant with GPS. FREE First Aid Kit (with subscription.) CALL 844-646-2333 FREE Brochure. (MCN)
SAVE UP TO 80% ON YOUR MEDICATION. Eliquis, Xarelto, Viagra, Cialis and more. Licensed and Certified. Lowest Price Guaranteed. Call 877-636-0750 and get free shipping on your first order. (Open M-F). (MCN)
Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-888-981-5761. (MCN)
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-836-2250. (MCN)
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-577-1268. Promo Code 285. (MCN)
Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts. Over $50,000,000 in timeshare debt and fees cancelled in 2019. Get free informational package and learn how to get rid of your timeshare! Free consultations. Over 450 positive reviews. Call 877-326-1608. (MCN)
Put on your TV Ears and hear TV with unmatched clarity. TV Ears Original were originally $129.95 – NOW WITH THIS SPECIAL OFFER are only $59.95 with code MCB59! Call 1-855-958-5196. (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-877-381-3059. (MCN)
Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home Warranty COVERS ALL MAJOR SYSTEMS AND APPLIANCES. 30 DAY RISK FREE. $200.00 OFF + 2 FREE Months! 1-844-596-1237. Hours Mon-Thu, Sun : 9:30 am to 8:00 pm Fri : 9:30 am to 2:00 pm (all times Eastern). (MCN)
LONG DISTANCE MOVING: White-Glove Service from America’s Top Movers. Fully insured and bonded. Let us take the stress out of your out of state move. FREE QUOTES! Call: 877-351-0672. (MCN)
WOMEN’S/MEN’S DISCOUNT SHOPPING CLUB: Sunglasses, Bags, Clothes, Shoes, Watches, Jewelry. Join Now! www.christinepettway.com; 1-800-685-2550; members@christinepettway.com (MCN)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-844-475-2179
POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://indianolaiowa.applicantpro.com/jobs , choose Police Officer. Deadline July 9th, 2021 EOE