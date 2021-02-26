STORAGE UNITS FOR RENT
Storage units for rent in Anita, Griswold and Massena, different size units available, monthly terms available, call today 712-249-5232
NOTICE
Nominations for the 2021 Charles L. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards are now open! For the 13th year, anyone can nominate a worthy instructor for a $10,000 award. Nominate an educator today at www.ghaea.org
FOR RENT
Large 2 bedroom duplex, garage, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, utilities furnished. One year lease. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Call 712-243-5447
Looking for a roommate to help cover living expenses at my house in Atlantic. $650 per month, includes all utilities, washer/dryer, 1/2 of the heated 2 car garage, everything is furnished except food and personal products. Serious inquiries only. Call 712-254-0704
HELP WANTED
Days Inn at the valley is lookingfor a dependable housekeeper, 30 plus hours per week. Must have own transportation to work. 712-243-4067
HELP WANTED
The Nishna Valley Family YMCA is seeking an individual to join our janitorial staff. Hours are flexible but generally 6-10pm Monday – Friday doing general cleaning duties. Only friendly, self-motivated people need apply. Call Allen ASAP at 243-3934 for more details or fill out an application at the YMCA at 1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA.
MISCELLANEOUS
GUN SHOW: Rifle and Pistol Club, Webster County Fair Grounds, Fort Dodge IA, February 27 & 28, 2021 • Sat. 9 AM – 5 PM • Sun. 9 AM – 3 PM Food & Beverages Available. Admission $7 – Children under 14 Free, General Public Welcome for information contact: Al Little 515-570-0827; E-mail alanlittle888@gmail.com. (MCN)
BIG GUN SHOW — March 5-7, 2021, Mid American Center, Council Bluffs, IA. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of guns & ammunition. Adm.$8 Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net
CDL Class A Tanker Truck Driver. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16
