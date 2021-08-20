ATLANTIC- The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at Cass Health based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
Cass Health Laboratory Director, Mitch Whiley, MLS (ASCP)CM was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. The Cass Health Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“We are very proud to achieve this accreditation,” said Mitch. “Our mission is to provide a superior experience to our patients, and for us, that means that we have to hold ourselves accountable to the highest levels of patient satisfaction, accuracy, and efficiency. It is vital that the data we provide to our providers and patients is precise and timely. This accreditation helps validate that we’re living up to that mission.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program, records, and overall management.
About the College of American Pathologists As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.