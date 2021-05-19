The 23rd annual Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship has been awarded.
Two 2021 Atlantic Community High school students are this year's recipients along with four Atlantic Community High School alumni. Genevieve Martinez, AHS,2021, is accepted into the four-year premier nursing program through the University of Iowa, Iowa City. Madison Botos, AHS 2021, has been admitted to the University of Iowa, Iowa City, to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with a Nursing interest for the fall 2021 session. Alexis Aim, AHS 2019, has beem accepted to Merey College of Health Sciences, Bachelorof Science in Nursing, Maryville, Mo. Morgan Anstey, AHS 2017, is working online RN to BSN, through Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Mo.; Benjamin Heath, AHS 2018, continuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is attending Coe College, Cedar Rapids, and McKenzie Waters, AHS 2020, has been accepted into the Nursing (BSN) program beginning in the Spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo.
The Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship was established in 1999. Ms. Kopecky was from Atlantic, graduating from Atlantic High School. She then pursued her nursing education and Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree atthe University of Iowa, Iowa City. She spent most of her nursing career in the Navy. When Kopecky passed away in 1998, she bequeathed a portion of her estate to the Atlantic Community School Foundation. She designated monies to be used specifically for purposes of promoting nursing education. The Atlantic Community School Foundation established an endowment fund to provide nursing scholarships in memory of Cecile E. Kopecky. To date, there have been 111 scholarships awarded and these recipients have benefited financially from her generosity and foresight.
This scholarship is offered annually each spring to persons interested in pursuing a nursing career by furthering their nursing education. To be eligible for the Cecile E. Kopecky Scholarship, one must have either graduated from the Atlantic Community High School or currently be employed in Atlantic and having been accepted into a specific nursing program. Applications and renewals for this scholarship may be obtained after Feb. 1 from the Atlantic Community High School Guidance office or online at atlanticiaschools.org. As a reminder, one must have been accepted into a specific nursing program at the college of their choice. Transcripts and letter of recommendation must accompany the application. Scholarship deadline is in April.