The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Aug. 17 with 16 members, Denise Coder and Beth Spieker present. Vice-President Lucy Newton called the meeting to order at 1:05 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the June 1 Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as corrected. Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report and Marcia Weis gave the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. Both reports will be placed on file for future audit.
Chairs for Lifeline, Lab Courier and Transportation were needed since they were added as Auxiliary Committees. Dawn Marnin will be Chair for Lifeline and Rita Swanson Chair for Lab Courier. As of now, no Chair has been appointed for Transportation.
Beth Spieker informed the Board mailboxes would be ordered for the new Gift Shop when it was determined the best place for them. Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report. Committee Reports were given.
Beth Spieker reported they are currently working with the Public Relations Department so the application for volunteers can be online at Casshealth.org.
There will be a virtual 2021 Regional Volunteer in Healthcare Conference on Sept. 20-21.
Any Board Member that would like to attend this virtual Conference they should contact Beth Spieker.
Vice-President Lucy Newton gave the following Dates to Remember:
**Tuesday, Sept. 21, Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Senior Life Solutions building at 1500 E. 10th Street, enter through the main door on the south side ofthe building.
**Tuesday, October 26, General Meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church. Flu
Shots will be given and new pictures for Badges will be taken.
The meeting was adjourned at 2 p.m.