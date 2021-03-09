ATLANTIC — A year after the COVID -19 pandemic was declared, more Iowans are getting COVID-19 vaccinations after the Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week that Iowans between the ages of 64 and 16 — who have medical conditions that could increase their risk of severe illness — were now eligible.
A vaccination clinic in Cass County, put on by Cass County Public Health and Rex Pharmacy, was being held the same week that marks the one year anniversary of the global pandemic being declared — March 11, 2020.
While that opens up vaccinations for more Iowans, it might also spur some questions about what to do and what to expect.
Wondering how to sign up? Cass County Public Health officials said anyone in the area that is currently eligible in Phase 1A, 1B, or the newly opened 1C can call in now to sign up. Complete the form at casshealth.org/covidvaccine or call (712) 243-3250 and press 7. You will be contacted to schedule your appointment for vaccination. Starting March 9, the 211 Call Center will be assisting Iowans ages 65 and older, who need help scheduling vaccination appointments, and don’t have access to the technology to do so.
What should you expect after receiving your COVID-19 vaccination?
Some individuals don’t experience any side effects at all but for others, common side effects include pain, redness and swelling at the injection site or symptoms throughout all of the body that could include fever, chills, tiredness or headache.
“These side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine. Side effects might affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” CDC officials said.
Things you can do to help alleviate pain and discomfort in your arm, or at the injection site include applying a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and/or using or exercising your arm.
For “whole body” side effects, there are a couple things that might help. If you have a fever, drink lots of fluids. You can also speak with your doctor about taking over the counter medications, like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and CDC officials say side effects are more common after that second dose.
“Side effects (such as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache) throughout the body were more common after the second dose of the vaccine. Most side effects were mild to moderate. However, a small number of people had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities,” CDC officials said.
When should you call the doctor if side effects persist?
Officials with the CDC said you should call if the redness or tenderness at the injection site increases after 24 hours, or if your side effects are worrying you, or don’t seem to be going away after a few days.
You should still take your second vaccination, even if you have experienced side effects, unless your doctor advises you not to, and you should continue mitigation practices including wearing a mask and social distancing because, like a flu vaccination, it takes some time to take effect.
Individuals — even those who have had their vaccinations — are encouraged to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands frequently and maintaining social distance.
The vaccination clinic is being run through Rex Pharmacy and Cass County Public Health, and is located at the Cass County Community Center. Those with appointments should arrive close to their appointment time. You will be directed to check in and will get paperwork to fill in — you can save some time by printing out the paperwork and filling it in before you arrive. Make sure you have your driver’s license and insurance card with you for check in.
You will be directed to an area to wait for an available nurse, who will take your paperwork and give you the vaccination: afterwards you are asked to wait for 15 minutes to make sure you are feeling okay before leaving. An appointment for your second shot will be made while you are there and you need to keep your vaccination record card for that second appointment.