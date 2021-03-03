Iowa will see an influx of COVID-19 vaccine this week as over 100,000 doses will arrive and be distributed statewide, according to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa has been getting both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but this week will receive 26,500 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine which was just approved with an emergency use authorization by the FDA and CDC on Feb. 29.
Those vaccine doses will go to 17 counties with significant populations of individuals who fall into Phase 1B, Tier 2, like essential front line workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing and who live in or work in settings that make social distancing unworkable.
The counties that will receive the vaccine are Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Louisa, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama and Wright.
This approach will ensure that local public health can coordinate with employers on quick distribution of the vaccine to workers.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, and doesn’t need to be kept at extremely cold temperatures — just normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less complex to handle and administer.
Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalization and death in clinical trials 100 percent of the time, and was 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness from the virus.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials encourage Iowans to continue practicing mitigation measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.
•Wear a mask or face covering
•Practice social distancing with those outside your household
•Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
•Stay home if you feel sick
•Get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19
•Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible