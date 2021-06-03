ATLANTIC — You can walk in, complete your vaccinations and get rewarded after Hy-Vee, Inc., announced a new program to give individuals who complete their one or two shot COVID-19 vaccination a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that starting this week, individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination: either having their second shot in a two-dose vaccination, or receive the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccination will get the gift card after the shot is administered.
The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 to receive the gift card.
All Hy-Vee locations which are giving vaccinations, including Atlantic and pop-up clinics will be offering the gift cards.
The vaccinations are now available on a walk in basis, according to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations, Christina Gayman, but individuals can still use the online appointment option, by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.
COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.
It is recommended — but not required — that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card, if they have insurance and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card, if they are a Medicare recipient; and photo ID.
Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.