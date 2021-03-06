ATLANTIC — Starting Monday, Iowans who are 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The announcement came as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups. Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion.
And while some people in the new category may be vaccinated as soon as Monday, Cass County Public Health officials say it will take time to vaccinate everyone eligible. Cass County Public Health continues to receive approximately 300 doses per week, and will schedule appointments as doses are available.
“We were ecstatic to see this announcement!” Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said. “We had been communicating with the state earlier this week that we were one of those counties that was going to be ready very soon to move on to the next priority populations, and we’re so happy that people with underlying conditions, who have been waiting and waiting for the vaccine, can finally sign up.”
While officials at the White House have said that, by May, there will be enough vaccine for everyone over the age of 16, production hasn’t completely met the demand for vaccine, and officials say Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases.
In Cass County, Public Health officials said those in the original categories — 1A and 1B can and should call in to get “on the list” to get vaccinated. Those in the new category, 1C, or individuals with pre-existing conditions that could increase their risk of severe illness, can start calling in to get on the list starting on Monday.
Anyone in the area that is currently eligible in Phase 1A, 1B, or 1C is encouraged to sign up immediately. To sign up, complete the form at casshealth.org/covidvaccine or call (712) 243-3250 and press 7.
In Audubon County, Public Health officials said they’d already begun getting calls from individuals after news of the new guidance, allowing additional individuals to be vaccinated came out. They noted that those interested can call in, but they may have to be patient depending on the supply of vaccine is received.
For those who have already had, and recovered from COVID-19, officials say you should still get vaccinated as there isn’t enough data yet to show how long individuals may be protected from being sick after recovering.
“Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. Current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. However, experts don’t know for sure how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an antibody (immune system) response without having to experience sickness,” said officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
“If you’ve already had COVID-19, data from clinical trials indicates that these vaccines can safely be given to you, regardless of history of prior symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, if you had an infusion as part of your treatment, then you do have to wait at least 90 days,” said Olsen.
If you have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma you should wait 90 days, and if you aren’t sure, talk with your doctor before getting the vaccine.
Adults of any age with the following conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Individuals may be under an increased risk of severe illness if they have the following conditions:
Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
Cystic fibrosis
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
Liver disease
Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Type 1 diabetes mellitus
In addition, starting Tuesday, March 9, the 211 Call Center will be assisting Iowans ages 65 and older, who need help scheduling vaccination appointments, and don’t have access to the technology to do so.
And while Iowans have heard this before, IDPH officials said “It’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
They also said that those who have been vaccinated should continue to use the mitigation measures because it is unclear if getting the vaccine prevents you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you don’t get sick yourself.
The mitigation measures include:
Wearing a mask or face covering
Practicing social distancing with those outside your household
Washing hands frequently with soap and water
Staying home when you feel sick
Getting tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible
“Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed,” officials with the CDC said.