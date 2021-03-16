ATLANTIC – Anyone thinking about being a vendor at Produce in the Park this summer is invited to attend the 2021 Vendor Meeting Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person or virtually. Those attending in person are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, and mask and distance. Those interested in attending virtually should contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870 for connection information. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.
Produce in the Park is held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 p.m.) from the beginning of June through the end of September in the beautiful Atlantic City Park. Both food and craft vendors are welcome. Vendors can register for the entire season, or sign up for just a few weeks. Full season vendor registration fees are $75 for vendors registered by June 1. More information on Produce in the Park can be found at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Spring Celebration Market
Produce in the Park continues to welcome vendors for the Spring Celebration Market. Spring Celebration Market is a pre-order only market. Pre-orders will be accepted from March 25 –April 1, and customers will drive-through pick-up their purchases at the Cass County Community Center on Saturday, April 3 from 12-2 p.m. Spring Celebration Market is being held the day before Easter, so customers can pick up treats for Easter Baskets and local foods for Easter meals. The market will offer baked goods including Miss Nini’s pies and macaroons and The Kringleman’s Danish Kringle, in addition to local meats, produce, eggs, and more. Vendors interested in participating in the Spring Celebration Market should contact the market manager at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870 by March 19. Spring Celebration Market event details, including vendors, and information on pre-orders will be posted on Produce in the Park’s website www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com and on the Produce in the Park Facebook page www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark. Produce in the Park 2021 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and Cass County Tourism