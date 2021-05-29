The Cass Health Foundation recently awarded the Louie and Elsie Hansen Scholarships. The recipients are McKenzie Waters, Jennifer Steffens, and Genevieve Martinez.
The Louie and Elsie Hansen Scholarship was established through the generosity and careful planning of these two life-long Cass County residents. The Hansen’s believed in higher education, so much so that over 70% of their estate was bequeathed for that purpose, including a gift to the Cass Health Foundation.
Under the supervision and guidance of the Cass Health Foundation, scholarship opportunities are provided yearly. As per the Hansens’ wishes, scholarship candidates must have graduated from a Cass County high school and be enrolled in and accepted to an accredited nursing or medical doctor school pursing a degree as LPN, RN, BSN or MD.