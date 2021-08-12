Atlantic – Dementia is a devastating condition that can wreak havoc on a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social and financial well-being. But mounting evidence shows that making simple lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 70 percent.
Saving Your Brain (and your body!) is a 10-week, evidence-based course developed by doctors and offered exclusively through Iowa YMCAs. The goal of SYB is to reduce the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by providing participants with the information, resources and support needed to adopt positive lifestyle behaviors.
“While there is no cure for dementia, we have a growing body of evidence pointing to the fact that many dementias can be delayed or even prevented,” said Tina Hansen, facilitator of the Saving Your Brain program at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. “Over the course of 10 weeks, our community-based program will guide participants through a series of programs that help them identify risk factors, manage chronic diseases and make lifestyle changes that can preserve their memory and cognitive skills.”
Saving Your Brain was developed by Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa Epidemiologist Emeritus, in tandem with a medically based program offered by Dr. Yogesh Shah, geriatrician and Chief Medical Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. The program draws on medical research conducted by the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization, as well as other scientific evidence-based research.
Each week, the course focuses on one of the behavior risk factors associated with dementia: Diet and nutrition; Exercise; Sleep; Medication; Chronic disease management; Cognitive function; Socialization; Water intake; Hearing and Handling stress.
Participants hear from subject matter experts, set goals for behavior change, and take advantage of one-on-one sessions with dietitians, pharmacists, fitness professionals and wellness coaches. A two-month membership to the Y is included in the program, and participants who complete the program receive ongoing coaching and support.
Saving Your Brain is designed for people age 55+ who do not have a diagnosis of dementia or significant cognitive decline. Participants should be motivated and have the ability to set goals, make behavior changes and participate fully in class activities. The program is open to both Y members and non-members.
Saving Your Brain is being offered on Monday’s beginning Sept. 13 and ending Nov. 15. The Pilot Program is limited to 15 people. Sessions will be held at Nishna Valley YMCA.
Cost of the program is $50. For more information or to register for the program, visit Nishnavalleyymca.com or call 712-243-3934.
For more information contact: Nishna Valley Family (712)243-3934, Tina Hansen
@(712)540-5883 Mobile, thansen@nishnavalleyymca.com