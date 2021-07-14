ATLANTIC– Heritage House, a WesleyLife Community for Healthy Living and Atlantic’s premier choice for senior living, has announced the addition of three key team members to its leadership roster.
The team members include Maggie Kirchoff, director of assisted living; Diane Funk, director of nursing; and Sarah Lindeman, the community’s new office manager.
“We are excited to welcome this trio of professionals to an already strong team,” Peter Gray, executive director of Heritage House, said. “Their experience serving older adults will assist Heritage House in enhancing and activating its vision around health and well-being while continuing to focus on quality hospitality and service. We are grateful for the opportunity to benefit from their experience and expertise as leaders in the greater community.”
Lindeman, of Atlantic, comes to Heritage House most recently from AMVC Management Services of Audubon, where she served as an accountant. An alumna of Walnut High School, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business accounting from the University of Phoenix.
Kirchoff, who lives in Griswold, most recently served as a clinical and case manager for WesleyLife at Home. Her experience also includes time at Caring Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Anita and Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs. She holds Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse licenses from Iowa Western Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Iowa.
Funk, also of Griswold, was promoted from staff development/infection preventionist at Heritage House. Prior to her time there, she served in nursing roles at Griswold Care Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, and a private physician’s office. A graduate of Cumberland-Massena High School, she earned her RN from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in Council Bluffs.
All three new team members will work out of Heritage House’s campus in Atlantic.
About WesleyLife
Guided by Christian compassion, WesleyLife enhances the independence, health, and well-being of individuals wherever they call home, transforming the aging experience to encourage individuals to live lives of greater purpose and meaning. Certified as a Great Place to Work, WesleyLife offers health and well-being services in 15 Iowa counties through our 12 communities, award-winning Adult Day programs, and an array of home and community-based services. In 2019, WesleyLife expanded to eastern Iowa and western Illinois in partnership with Genesis Health System via a new organization, WellSpire, and new WellSpire communities are under construction in Bettendorf and DeWitt. For more information about WesleyLife, visit wesleylife.org.