ATLANTIC - The National Weather Service is warning southwest Iowa residents that the area could see severe storms from this afternoon through this evening. Temperatures from the high 90's to around 100 degrees are expected with peak heat indices at 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect today from 1-8 p.m.
The high temperatures may cause heat related illnesses.
Officials with the National Weather Service have a few suggestions for staying safe in high temperatures.
- Drink lots of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check on neighbors and friends
- Don't leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
For those who have to stay outside:
- Avoid strenuous activities during the heat of the day, schedule those kinds of things for early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
- Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing.
- Schedule breaks in airconditioned or shaded areas.
- Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Remember heat stroke is an emergency: call 911.
Hot weather has been impacting the area through the week, and will continue into today. Those high temperatures contribute to chances for severe storms, especially to the north and east. Some severe thunderstorms could occur this morning and later this afternoon into evening: hail and gusty winds will be the primary threats.