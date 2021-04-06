ATLANTIC - Starting this week, Iowans ages 16 and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, and Governor Kim Reynolds is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated even if getting appointments may be a challenge.
On the governor’s website, a section called VaccinateIowa says “There will be enough COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone,” but notes while vaccine supply is increasing across Iowa and the nation, appointments may be limited.
Individuals are encouraged to check with local public health agencies, to see if clinics are planned. Another alternative would be contacting health care providers, or they may contact their patients directly to schedule appointments.
Local pharmacies along with Hy-Vee pharmacies may also have a vaccine available.
Those interested in getting vaccinated at the Atlantic Hy-Vee should not call the pharmacy — appointments are scheduled on line. Go to hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, and look for “Find Appointment” then search by zip code, city or state once there. Individuals are asked not to make multiple appointments, and to remember you will have to schedule a follow up appointment for the second vaccination, if you get one of the varieties that require two doses.
Cass County Public Health also is scheduling vaccination appointments now, and started scheduling them for anyone 16 years old or older as of April 5. Those in the area who wish to sign up should complete a form at casshealth.org/covidvaccine or call 712-243-3250 and press 7.
Cass County is currently receiving about 300 doses per week, and will try to schedule appointments as doses become available.
State public health officials reported 68 deaths on Sunday, though many of those deaths happened earlier: there is a delay between the processing of the death certificate and when the information is reported to the state. Since March 1, the state has not had a daily death total of more than 8 per day, and hasn’t had a daily total of more than 20 deaths since Jan. 27.
State health officials reported 119 new confirmed positive cases in the previous 24 hours on Monday morning for a total of 381,926 cases. Iowa has the seventh-highest COVID-19 case rate in the nation at 11,184 cases per 100,000, according to the CDC. The state positivity rate rose to 5.1% after remaining below 5% for most of the past few weeks.
State data indicates that 27% of the positive cases identified in the previous seven days were among young adults ages 18 to 29.
Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia last week attributed part of the increase to spring break travel and more contagious variants.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has lifted state restrictions and said during her weekly news conference last Wednesday there was no evidence the state was “leading down a concerning path.”
“Even now that virus activity in our state is as low as it’s been in several months, while we have monitored a slight uptick in positivity rate, we’ve not seen evidence to suggest it’s leading down a concerning path,” she said.
In Iowa, nearly 673,000 people, or 21.3% of the population, have been completely vaccinated. Iowa is 10th in the U.S., tied with Minnesota and New Jersey, for the percentage of total population vaccinated.