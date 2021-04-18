YMCA Notes

Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building  Hours

Sunday 12-6 p.m .

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m .

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

 Sunday 1– 5 p.m.  

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30p.m.; 3:45-8 p.m .

Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45-6:30 p.m.

 Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Childwatch Hours 

Maximum of 5 children at a time in Childwatch 

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m. 

Monday - Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

 Saturday - No Childwatch

Mask Usage Policy  

A Mask Usage policy is still in effect at this time.  Upon entering the YMCA all staff and guest 3 years of age and older will need to have a mask on.  When working out, once you reach your class or destination you may remove it but keep it with you as you will need to put it on when you are done and leaving.

 * All children coming in after school will need to have mask on at all times * *TLC Afterschool program and preschoolers will also be masked at all times *

Continue with social distancing in all areas, use hand sanitizer, continue to clean machines before and after using.  You can see the full policy on our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

 TLC Before and After School Age Childcare is now taking registrations for the upcoming 20-21 school year. Stop by the Y to get your child’s packet and get them signed up. Program runs Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-school start time; after school until 6 p.m. We also offer late starts, early outs, snow days and no school days care. Contact Michelle at 712-243-3934 or email her at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com with any questions.

Youth Track

 April 13-May 11

Who: 

K-2nd grade Mondays 3:20-4:20 p.m .       

3rd-6th grade Tuesdays 3:30-4:30 p.m.

 All Age Groups: Saturday, 9-10 a.m .                        

Location TBD 

Fee: $20 Members/$30 Non-Members 

Local Track Meet - Saturday, May 15 at Griswold Track

T-Ball 

Tuesdays May 11-June 1

Who: Boys & Girls ages 5,6,7 (Must be 5 by July 31)

 Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m .

Location: Atlantic Little League Diamonds 

Fee: $25 Members/$35 Non-Members (price includes t-shirt)

 Deadline: April 27 - there will be a $10 late fee and NO priority with t-shirt size 

Summer Group Swim Lessons

 Preschool Age (3-5 yrs old)

 When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1

Times: 9-9:30 a.m.  - 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Choose either AM or PM session

 Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members 

Maximum of 8 kids per session

Summer Group Swim Lessons 

School Age (5 yrs old and older) 

When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1

Times: 9:45-10:15 a.m.

10:30-11 a.m.

6-6:30 p.m.

Choose only one of the sessions 

Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members

Maximum of 10 kids per session 

Summer Park & Rec Tennis 

June 7-July 1 

Who: Kindergarten - 8th grade (current 20-21 grade)            

Flyer has days and times for different age groups

 Fee: $25 (first child)/$20 (additional children)        

Price includes t-shirt 

Deadline: May 31 ($5 late fee after)               

No registrations after June 11

Where: Washington Courts

 Instructor: Head HS Coach Mike McDermott

Registration for 3 & 4 year olds

Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

