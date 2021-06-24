ATLANTIC — Beginning Monday, June 28, the Cass Health Main Entrance and Parking Lot A will be closed temporarily due to construction.
Crews will be replacing the driveway to the building, and the work is expected to continue through October.
“There’s never a great time to close your main parking lot and entrance, but we chose to do this work during the summer and early fall so that we could have it wrapped up prior to any inclement weather this winter,” said Cass Health Chief Financial Officer Abbey Stangl. “The goal of this portion of construction is to improve our patients’ safety and ease of access into the building. While we hate to inconvenience anyone, the long-term gain will be worth it.”
While the parking lot and entrance are closed, all patients and visitors should use Emergency Drive to access parking lots B and C. Patients and visitors should use the Emergency entrance; PT, OT, Speech, and Radiology patients can use the Rehabilitation Services entrance.
Free valet parking is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.