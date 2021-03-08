ATLANTIC —Cass County Health System is pleased to announce that the Senior Life Solutions program recently received the award for 2020 One Track Program of the Year within days of moving to their new location at 1500 East 10th Street in Atlantic.
“We are honored to be recognized with this award, and we know that we have a healthy, bright future ahead of us,” said Senior Life Solutions Program Director Karmen Roland.
To date, there are nearly 100 Senior Life Solutions programs across 27 states nationally. Top performing employees and programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program’s values of care, compliance, and community. This year, a total of five individuals and programs received this significant recognition and nine programs were named a finalist. Award recipients demonstrated outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.
Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults living with symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety, dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of seniors in the community.
Anyone can refer an individual to the program including family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals. For more information, call Senior Life Solutions at 712-250-8100.
ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2003, program name is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.seniorlifesolutions.com