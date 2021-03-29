Atlantic — Officials at Cass County Health System and Cass County Public Health have received multiple reports in March of phone-related Medicare and vaccine scams occurring in the region. Cass County Health System and Cass County Public Health employees will not call and ask for payment or health insurance information over the phone, including when scheduling COVID vaccine appointments.
Please be cautious about sharing personal information and financials over the phone. Some of the reports included that the phone numbers appear to be local. When in doubt, patients can always ask for the caller’s name and phone extension, and then call the main CCHS phone number at 712-243-3250 to verify this information.