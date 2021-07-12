Residents living in and around the Atlantic can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. St Paul’s Lutheran Church will host this community event on Aug. 17 at at 1011 E.13th St. in Atlantic.
Screenings can check for: • The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.; • HOL and LDL Cholesterol levels; • Diabetes risk; • Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis;• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.