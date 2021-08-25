An outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a delay in the start of classes for the Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut school district, according to Superintendent Darin Jones, who notified district families via a letter posted on Monday, on the district’s webpage.
Jones said some student athletes had returned to practice before school officially started, and were being monitored. Teachers returned to the school until Aug. 19 and the outbreak was noticed soon after.
Jones said that day everyone reported to be fine, but by that evening staff members were noticing symptoms, and then tested positive, too short of a time to have contracted COVID that day, he said. He reported nine had tested positive, and 37 others had been exposed.
“It was a positive thing that we hadn’t had the students in the building yet,” Jones said, allowing time to make the decision to push back the starting day for school.
“We could take a little pause and re-evaluate,” he said.
The district is monitoring numbers, to see where they are at, but they have every intention of starting school on Aug. 30.
Jones said contact tracing methods that were used found that students at the K-12 levels didn’t have the same levels of exposure to COVID, and that allowed them to continue with activities as planned.
“At this time, we plan to inform all schools whom we will be participating against of our decision to continue playing our activities for this week,” he said.
One positive thing, Jones said, was that staff members had noticed symptoms and had wanted to get tested.
“They wanted to know, they didn’t want to spread it to the kids.”
“We are just really, really appreciative of our staff,” he said.
In his letter to the district, Jokes said “This outbreak has led to multiple positives and many more exposures. This leads to an increased concern level for me in knowing if we will be able to staff our building in the near future and also for the potential additional exposures to students who have yet to enter our building. It is for those reasons that AHSTW Community School District will be cancelling our Open House on Aug. 23, with no make-up date planned.
Delaying the first day of school will require officials at AHSTW to take another look at the school calendar. “Please know that we are not reducing the number of school days at all, but the end of the year and staff in-service days will be adjusted. Please know our calendar change will not impact graduation day, but will impact the last day of school for all PK-12 students,” Jones said.
A handful of responses on the district’s Facebook page encouraged school officials to use masks to limit spread of the virus and to protect younger students who can’t be immunized yet.