The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on June 29 at the United Church of Christ (UCC) with 51 members and two guests in attendance.
President Mary Strong welcomed those present at noon. The Invocation was given by Rich Perry followed by a Salad Lunch Buffet prepared by ladies from UCC.
After lunch, President Strong thanked the UCC Kitchen Staff for the delicious meal and Cass Health for providing for the meal.
After lunch, President Strong introduced guest speakers Kacey Peterson and Karman Roland, both from Senior Life Solutions. Kacey spoke on Life after COVID and Karman spoke about Senior Life services.
The meeting was called to order at 1:40 p.m.
Bob Boots made a motion to suspend the reading of the Oct. 22, 2019, General Meeting Minutes, the Treasurer’s Report and the Snack/GiftShop Report. The motion was seconded and passed. Barb Wollenhaupt installed Lucy Newton as 2021 Vice-President. The CEO Update was given by Brett Altman.
Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report which included where to park since the main entrance is temporarily closed and updates of the Gift Shop, Specialty Care and Children’s Orientation. Terrie Riggs reported the results of the gift shop survey and showed some items that will be for sale in the Gift Shop. President Strong updated the Members on what committees have been doing since the shutdown because of COVID.
The Card File was discussed. Since Cass Health now has a different method of keeping track of volunteer hours Darlene McConnell made a motion is discontinue the card file. The motion was seconded and passed.
Burton Conn made a motion that an active Auxilian pays annual dues and volunteers in one or more service area a minimum of one time per month or is a Committee Chair, Officer and/or an at-large Board Member. The motion was seconded and passed. A discussion followed. The motion and second was rescinded and Burton Conn made a new motion that said an active Auxilian pays annual dues and volunteers in one or more service area a minimum of one time per month or is a Committee Chair, Officer and/or an at-large Board Member, except for seasonal absences. The motion was seconded and passed.
Lucy Newton gave the following Date to Remember:
- Tuesday, Oct. 26 — General Meeting at the First United Methodist Church
The meeting was adjourned at 2:30 p.m.