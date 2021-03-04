ATLANTIC — Positive COVID-19 cases are up in Cass County with over 24 cases being reported since March 1 and the 7-day average hitting as high as 12.7%, the second highest in the state, with only Jasper, Lucas and Fremont counties with a percentage of 10% or over. But neither Cass County Public Health nor state officials can put a finger on the exact reason for this jump, or where an outbreak might be.
While Beth Olsen, Cass County Public Health, said she hadn’t heard from any businesses or schools that might have had outbreaks, she said the cause for the additional cases could be that things “have gotten more lax,” regarding mask wearing and social distancing.
“It could be a wake up call,” she said, adding that she still encourages people to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands frequently. “COVID-19 is still very much a real thing.”
Sarah Ekstrand, Public Information Officer for the IDPH, said some increases were due to changes made to the reporting website, to reflect overall tests versus individual tests. An “increase in positive tests is to be expected,” she said, as “individuals often test multiple times during the course of a COVID-19 infection, resulting in them having multiple positive tests.”
Other counties — including surrounding counties — don’t seem to have had the same sort of increases.
One tool for tracking where cases are, or came from, is contact tracing, but with vaccination clinics going on at the county level — and not enough staffing to do both the calls for contact tracing and administering vaccines — something had to change.
“We wish we could still do that,” Olsen said, “But we just don’t have (the staffing) for that.”
Currently the contact tracing work is done by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Not having that information can make it a lot more difficult for Public Health officials to try to mitigate an outbreak.
As of Thursday morning the county has had 18,211 tests, 1,358 positive cases — up 25 cases since March 1 — with a 7-day average of 12.5%.
According to the Iowa COVID-19 Dashboard, currently there are two Cass County residents who are being hospitalized due to COVID, but the dashboard doesn’t identify where they are located. It also indicates that there are no current outbreaks in facilities around the county, though an Adair facility reportedly has one case, and a facility in Fremont County has two.