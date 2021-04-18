CASS COUNTY — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the state, and while no cases have been identified in Cass County, Beth Olsen, Cass County Public Health Director said that residents should expect that there are, or will be cases here, and the best defense is to continue known mitigation like wearing masks, and getting vaccinated.
“Using all those same steps, all of those will help you not get ill, or not get as ill,” if you were infected, Olsen said.
And she said residents should remember, “at the end of the day, we need more people to get vaccinated.”
One case of the COVID-19 variant, called SARS-CoV-2 P.1, or the Brazilian variant, was confirmed in the state of Iowa, with a case diagnosed in Johnson County, according to an IDPH release this week. Last month the IDPH identified more than 38 cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., also known as the U.K. variant.
IDPH officials say the detection of the variants in the state underscores the need for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that are known to work to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Because current evidence shows the current vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7 variant, it’s absolutely critical for Iowans to get the vaccine when one is made available to them. As viruses are known to change a bit over time and variants can sometimes be more easily transmissible, reaching herd immunity will be very important in reducing virus activity. Public health will continue to work
with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist.