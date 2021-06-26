CASS COUNTY — As the pandemic seems to be winding down, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are closing, is there still a place individuals can get tested or vaccinated in Cass County?
Cass Health officials said testing was still available there even as interest seems to have diminished.
At Cass Health, Mitch Whiley, Director of Laboratory Services said COVID tests were still available for those who needed one. “Cass Health is pleased to continue to offer PCR testing through our own in-house laboratory. This method of testing continues to be the highest quality test available and the type of test that has typically been required for pre-procedural or travel related testing,” he said.
Testing is quick. Whiley said, “(Cass Health has) continued to increase our testing capacity throughout this pandemic and can now generally offer same day appointments for outpatient testing Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.” Testing may also be completed during a clinic, Rapid Care, or ED visit and Whiley said results of in-house tests were usually available within a few hours.
Locally, Rex Pharmacy officials said they didn’t anticipate getting any more COVID-19 vaccines, in the immediate future while Hy-Vee Pharmacy continues to offer appointments by visiting hy-vee.com/covid. The Wal-Mart Pharmacy also offers vaccinations, along with Cass County Public Health.
With Test Iowa sites closing, Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a deal to purchase COVID-19 home tests, but a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health says details of how to get those kits will be released “in the coming weeks.”
Reynolds said during a news conference Wednesday that she had signed a contract to get the kits, “so they will be in place as we phase out Test Iowa, which our numbers are just down to nothing right now.”
The governor said with numbers of new tests going down with Test Iowa, “It doesn’t make sense to keep that infrastructure in place.”
The first drive-through Test Iowa sites opened last year in late April as COVID cases began to spike, but by this spring, only a handful of the state-run testing sites remained. The Council Bluffs site closed Wednesday, a site in Cedar Rapids closed on Thursday and the Waterloo Test Iowa location closed Friday. The final two locations in Davenport and Des Moines will close for good by July 16.
Unlike the Test Iowa sites, there could be a cost to local testing.
“Testing through the hospital laboratory does have a charge associated with it,” Whiley said, “but this can be submitted to the patient’s insurance.”
Iowa’s vaccination rate ranks 22nd among the states, with more than 1.4 million Iowans — or just less than half, at 47 percent — fully vaccinated according to the state’s website.
Reynolds said she thought the state was doing well, adding, “I’m really proud of where we’re at and we’re just going to continue to talk about the importance of it.”
And while mask rules have changed at many businesses, they are still required at Cass Health.
“Cass Health continues to follow CDC guidance requiring all staff, patients, and visitors, fully vaccinated or not, to continue to wear masks while in healthcare facilities,” said Lindy Nelson, Infection Prevention RN. “We continue to have staff at entrances screening patients and visitors by asking questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and testing but are no longer checking temperatures. If you are entering one of our facilities and are symptomatic or have been asked to quarantine please share this with us during the entrance screening process.”