EXIRA — With most of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions, another area community has issued a water emergency restricting residents’ use of water.
On Thursday, Exira officials issued a mandatory water conservation notice. The Regional Rural Water Association is asking Exira residents to follow these restrictions:
•No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. No watering of lawns is allowed but watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs that are less than four years old is allowed once per week, with the application not to exceed 1 inch.
•No car washing, except at commercial establishments that provide car washing as their only means of income. Hours are restricted to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
•No water may be used to fill private swimming pools, wading pools or similar articles.
•No water may be used to clean streets, driveways, sidewalks and other such surfaces.
•For necessary agricultural and industrial water useage purposes, such as filling spray tanks, reducing flow rate and filling over a longer period, including overnight, to reduce the instantaneous demand of the city of the city of Exira’s system’s integrity.
•Water flow may be reduced or terminated as needed, to protect the system’s integrity, including to customers who are found to be not following the rules.