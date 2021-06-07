AUDUBON— A new outbreak at a long term care facility has been reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health — at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
The report says there are five cases at that facility, and the total number of long term facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 among patients and/or staff is four. There are 25 positive cases altogether, with one individual recovered.
The other facilities are in Cerro Gordo County at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center; in Des Moines at the Great River Klein Center; and in Wright County at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
There are 11 cases in Cerro Gordo, with seven positive cases in the last 14 days. In Des Moines there are three cases with all three in the last 14 days and at Clarion Wellness there were six cases — none in the last 14 days — with one individual having recovered.