LC Clinic Donation

Pictured presenting and accepting the donation are (front row, left to right) Executive Director Hannah Shady and State Deputy Steve Vonnahme; and (back row) Todd Roecker, Gene Topolewski, Dr. Keith Leonard, Brent Meyers, Lee Gray and Dan Fowler.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The LC Clinic in Atlantic received a $5,800 donation from the Iowa Knights of Columbus Charitable Foundation to help pay for training for the ultrasound machine. Officials with LC Clinic offer services for new families, including parenting classes and medical services- mainly for pregnant women. Executive Director Hannah Shady said Tuesday that remodeling at the Atlantic location - which is in the former Rex Pharmacy location on Chestnut Street- continues, and recently the electric work was finished and doors were installed. LC Clinic also has locations in Creston and Stuart. The Atlantic location will serve the public in Cass, Audubon, Shelby, and East Pottawattamie Counties.

