The following students have been named to the honors list for the Spring 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. Aleea Doerr - Atlantic - Dean's List; and Justine Freund - Lewis -President's List
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.