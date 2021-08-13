Dr. Sydney Lee Providing Care at Cass Health through November

ATLANTIC – While both Dr. Edna Becht and Dr. Autumn Keiser are currently on maternity leave, Cass Health recruited Sydney Lee, MD to join the medical staff through November.
Dr. Lee is originally from Lake Charles, La. She graduated from LSU Health Shreveport and completed her family medicine residency at the University of New Mexico. Most recently, Dr. Lee provided care at HealthPoint in Auburn, Wash. She is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
As a traveling physician, Dr. Lee enjoys the opportunity to see the country while doing what she loves.
“This allows me to get a feel for what type of community I want to be in. Being in a rural area feels like something a little closer to home,” said Dr. Lee.
Dr. Lee chose Family Medicine as her specialty because of the diversity. “It’s everything! I can help the most people because it’s the broadest practice.”
She will provide care by appointment in the Atlantic Medical Center. Dr. Lee also provides care for obstetrics and hospital patients.
To make an appointment with Dr. Lee, call (712) 243-2850.