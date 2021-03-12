On Saturday, March 13, the Anita Town and Country will be hosting another USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution at the Anita Community Center from 12 – 1 p.m., or as supplies last. Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up, and no documentation or proof need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes are likely to contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat. Anita Town and Country Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway What: Drive-through food distribution. Where: Anita Community Center, 805 Main St, Anita; When: Saturday, March 13 12-1 p.m. (or as supplies last). Who: Anyone is welcome! No documentation required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Cost: No cost Contact: Jodi Irlmeier, Anita Town and Country, 712-762-4234
