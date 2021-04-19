AMC Rapid Care will close at 5 p.m. tonight (Monday) instead of the usual 8 p.m. Rapid Care will reopen tomorrow morning usual hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:33:58 AM
- Sunset: 08:05:10 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Periods of rain and snow. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...After light snow accumulations over the south tonight into Tuesday morning, cold air will follow with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fire damages two homes in Casey on Thursday
- PREP SOCCER: Bentley's hat trick powers Riverside boys
- Area Police Reports
- Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Tentative list of area Drake Relays qualifiers has several from area
- PREP GIRLS' TRACK: Top area girls' performers
- PREP BOYS' TRACK: Atlantic boys fourth at Harlan invite
- PREP TRACK: PRs highlight Atlantic's day in Sioux City
- PREP BOYS' SOCCER: Riverside controls play in win over Atlantic
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL: IWCC dominates again, this time Arkansas Baptist
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.