ATLANTIC - An Atlantic High School Blood Drive, hosted by Reagan Watson, is coming up on Saturday at the Cass County Community Center.
"This Saturday I am hosting a blood drive at the Community Building in Atlantic! It is from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m! We could use all of the donations we could get! If you come out and donate you will receive a $5 Amazon gift card! If you want to schedule a donation feel free to sign up in your Red Cross app, or you can feel free to message me and I can sign you up!" Watson said.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, and deplete the nation's blood surgery.
Please schedule an appointment to donate blood at this upcoming drive: Atlantic High School Blood Drive, at the Cass County Community Center, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Making an appointment to help save lives has never been easier.
Use AtlanticHS in the Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org to schedule and complete your RapidPass pre-donation questionnaire.
"Or, let me know and I'll schedule you in," she said.
Invite friends or family members to help save lives with you. Spread the word through your social media account.
As a special offer, from our partners at Amazon, to thank donors coming to blood drives from June 14 to 30, they will get a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. See her Facebook page at Reagan Watson for more information.