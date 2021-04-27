The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were hosted by Hanson’s Fine Jewelry on Thursday, April 22 to celebrate Diamond Month.
Kent and Patrice Hanson opened their Atlantic location five years ago. They employ Krysta Hanson and Jo Nelson and offer an array of designers and custom jewelry. They also reset jewelry, with 90 percent of the work done in house. Krysta Hanson spoke about other popular jewelry lines they offer like Ania Haie, a fun fashion line popular amongst younger buyers. Concept Earrings are also very popular, leaving the store almost as quickly as they are stocked. Krysta also spoke about trends that are returning like charm bracelets and yellow gold. A new product they have added is Garmin Watches for men and women, complete with all the bells and whistles.
All April long, Hanson’s Fine Jewelry is offering 20 – 50 percent off in store diamond purchases. Lab created diamonds have become their most popular diamond, giving buyers the ability to create any custom engagement ring or other statement piece for a loved one.
To learn more about Hanson’s Fine Jewelry, contact 712-243-5041 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HansonsFineJewelry. Hanson’s Fine Jewelry is located at 419 Chestnut Street in Downtown Atlantic.