Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Grow Another Row at Mollett Park

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Grow Another Row on Thursday, June 24. The Ambassadors visited with Claire Smith, who is the new Grow Another Row coordinator. The Ambassadors also learned about everything that Grow Another Row is a part of and all they do for the community.
With Claire’s guidance, Grow Another Row can plant and grow many different produces including, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and more. Claire is originally from Griswold and currently attends Northwest Missouri State University where she studies Agronomy and Horticulture. Claire enjoys attending meetings weekly where she can learn and bounce ideas off other people in similar roles.
Grow Another Row is a program that started in 2020 with the goal to encourage, support, and network local growers for food donations. Grow Another Row works directly with local food pantries to try and put food on as many tables as possible. Any grower is encouraged to participate! There is no registration process and food may be donated whenever available.
The Masters Gardeners are offering an online course for growers in the Atlantic area. The cost of the course is $195 and will run Aug. 30 – Nov. 5. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/mastergardener to register. The deadline to participate is Thursday, July 1.
For more information visit the Healthy Cass County Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/HealthyCassCounty
Pictured are (left to right) Rachel Czaja, Jim Kickland, Krysta Hanson, Donnie Drennan, Jennifer McEntaffer, Bryant Rasmussen, Anne Quist, Marcus Daugherty, Dolly Bergmann, Kathie Hockenberry, Dr. Keith Leonard, Steve Tjepkes, Dawn Marnin, Tori Gibson, Carole Schuler, Claire Smith, Cathy Booth, Kate Olson, and Brigham Hoegh.