Weighton retires after 21 year career with AMVC

AUDUBON – AMVC Management Services, a diversified swine management company, recently celebrated the retirement of Peggy Weighton, an AMVC employee at Audubon Genetic Transfer (AGT), a boar stud outside of Brayton, after a 21-year career.
Weighton helped with all the tasks on the farm but primarily focused on the day-to-day evaluation of semen and ran the evaluation software in the lab. She ensured each dose of semen collected was high quality. While she enjoyed using the equipment and software, working with her co-workers and learning about animal health from the veterinarians were her favorite aspects of her job.
“Peg has been a very hard-working and dependable employee. She could always be counted on to show up no matter the storm or emergency,” said Kristin Foran, production manager for AGT.
Weighton recommends that employees beginning their careers make sure the job they have is one they love. She commented that not every day would be the best but loving your job makes for happier people.
She plans to spend her retirement traveling and spending time with her family. Weighton retired in early April and celebrated with her team at The Bakery on Broadway.