EXIRA — “Stronger Together” will be the theme for this year’s Exira Fourth of July Celebration and the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans Girls Basketball team were chosen as the 2021 Parade Junior Grand Marshals. Don and Mary Greving, long time supporters of Exira were chosen as the parade Grand Marshals.
The fifth annual kick off event was held on Saturday night, at the Exira Community Center, complete with dinner, live and silent auctions, announcements about community happenings, entertainment by the Dueling Pianos of Mike and Andy and the announcement of the theme and Grand Marshals.
This year’s celebration will run for four days, starting Friday, July 2 with a Party in the Park, vendors, food, live music, a carnival and packet pick up for the road run.
Saturday, July 3 will be the 40th annual road run, a co-ed softball tournament, the rodeo, street dance and carnival. Sunday, July 4 will include the ecumenical church service, rodeo, barbecue, fire works and live music and the annual foot races, parade and carnival will be held on Monday, July 5, as July 4 falls on a Sunday.
Live music will be performed by Kaitlin Kilian and Robert Deitch and a new company, Ozark Amusements from Springfield, Mo., will be bringing the carnival.
The theme of Stronger Together seemed especially appropriate to organizers of the 156th annual Fourth of July celebration and My Way Designs created the design that will be used on t-shirts — and tank tops — this year. The celebration shirts are navy and the road run shirts will be red.
The Junior Grand Marshals were a group of girls who were “small in numbers, but big in heart,” the Exira-EHK Spartan Girls Basketball Team. This year’s Grand Marshals were Don and Mary Greving, long-time supporters of Exira. They were described having spent many years working, volunteering and contributing the the betterment of Exira.
Wayne Hansen was the auctioneer for the live auction which included a homemade American flag by Denny Adkins, a Vi Kilworth Memorial Lemon Cart, a popular recipe book, Hawkeye and Cyclones signs, a welding table and a bench created by Grand Marshal Don Greving.