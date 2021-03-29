Weather Alert

...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Through this Afternoon... .The combination of warm temperatures, strong southerly wind, low relative humidity, and relatively dry prairie grasses and other vegetation will lead to extreme fire weather conditions over much of Iowa today. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS... * IMPACTS...Any fires that start today may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * WIND...Strong south to southwest winds with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph possible. * FUEL...Prairie grasses and any lingering crop debris will dry out quickly in these conditions and may be able to burn easily and lead to extremely fast fire growth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&