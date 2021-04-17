Schmidt celebrates 87th birthday

Elizabeth “Liz” Schmidt celebrated her 87th birthday with family, friends and neighbors on April 8 at the Friendship Village Community Room.
Helping her celebrate were Pastor Dan Beattie, far right, who was also celebrating his birthday; seated is Kathy Rasmussen, Liz in the recliner, Pat Murphy is kneeling. Back row (left to right): Diana Deist, Gladys Hansen, Donna Kelly, Laurel Nielsen, Jan De Hoedt, Gloria Ahrens, Carol Kallesen, Jim Bobenmoyer, and Pastor Dan. Not pictured is Nicki Wiederstein. Liz gives her appreciation to Diana Deist who baked the cake and the great community of friends who care for one another.