Friends of Hitchcock House will present another free concert on the south lawn of the house on Sunday, Aug, 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m. Join us for a relaxing, enjoyable afternoon. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. If raining, the program will be held in the Big Red Barn.
Kelsie and Haley Schmidt grew up near Lewis, and are music educators; one in Stanton and one in Griswold. They present a varied repertoire and accompany themselves with various instruments.
A free-will offering lunch with pulled pork sandwiches, maid rites, chips, a drink and cookies will be available.
The Hitchcock House is located at 63788 567th Lane one mile west of Lewis. The house has been designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Department of the Interior; one of only approximately 3,000 historic properties in the United States to receive this distinction. It served as a “station” on the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War.