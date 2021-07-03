Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
A Pinch of Family Flavor
Ready for a hands-on experience making some delicious and affordable meals for you and your family? Join us here at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office on July 13! Cost to attend is $5.
Stuart Mini STEM Fest
Visit the Stuart Public Library on July 17 to experience Mini S.T.E.M Fest! Come enjoy a variety of fun filled S.T.E.M activities. This event will be from 10 a,m. to noon No registration is necessary. Free to all ages!
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair and Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.
Brown Rice “Risotto”
Serves 4
Cost/Serving 0.51
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Ingredients
• 1/2 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1/2 cup onion, diced
• 1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 3/4 cup reduced sodium chicken broth
• 1/4 cup water
• 3/4 cup instant brown rice
• 3/4 cup frozen peas
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated, ground, or shredded)
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ground black pepper. Sauté for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth, water, and brown rice to the skillet. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in frozen peas. Cover and cook for 5 minutes more.
4. Stir in lemon juice, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Cook, uncovered, for 4-5 minutes, stirring continuously until thickened.
Tips
Substitute a favorite frozen or canned vegetable for the frozen peas.
For a one pot meal, stir in fully cooked chicken, fish, ham, or shrimp at step 3.